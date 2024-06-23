WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

WNS Home

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

 

27-Year-Old 'The Great Khali' Appears as Guest Poser in 1999

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jun 23, 2024

27-Year-Old 'The Great Khali' Appears as Guest Poser in 1999

The Great Khali. He is renowned for his time in WWE, where he made history as the first Indian-born World Heavyweight Champion. In recognition of his contributions, he was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2021. A photo has surfaced of The Great Khali during the height of WWE's Attitude Era, showcasing his ripped physique.

Thrissur, 1999: At the age of 27 and weighing approximately 145 kg (320 pounds), 'The Great Khali' made a special appearance as a guest poser. He was invited to the inauguration of the Lifestyle Fitness anniversary program by Mr. India 1994, V.M. Basheer (left).
 

Former WWE Superstar Gabbi Tuft (Tyler Reks) Announces Return to the Ring

Gabbi Tuft, formerly known as Tyler Reks in WWE, has announced her return to professional wrestling. Tuft, who won multiple championships in [...]

— Ben Kerin Jun 23, 2024 02:59PM


Tags: #wwe #the great khali

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/88137/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π