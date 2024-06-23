27-Year-Old 'The Great Khali' Appears as Guest Poser in 1999

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

The Great Khali. He is renowned for his time in WWE, where he made history as the first Indian-born World Heavyweight Champion. In recognition of his contributions, he was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2021. A photo has surfaced of The Great Khali during the height of WWE's Attitude Era, showcasing his ripped physique.

Thrissur, 1999: At the age of 27 and weighing approximately 145 kg (320 pounds), 'The Great Khali' made a special appearance as a guest poser. He was invited to the inauguration of the Lifestyle Fitness anniversary program by Mr. India 1994, V.M. Basheer (left).

