Former WWE Superstar Gabbi Tuft (Tyler Reks) Announces Return to the Ring

Gabbi Tuft, formerly known as Tyler Reks in WWE, has announced her return to professional wrestling. Tuft, who won multiple championships in WWE's developmental territory FCW, will compete at West Coast Pro Wrestling's "Killin' Them Softly" event on June 25th.

Tuft had a successful run in FCW before being called up to the WWE main roster in 2009. After her release from WWE in 2012, Tuft took a break from wrestling, only appearing in one tag team match in 2014 before retiring.

In 2021, Tuft publicly announced her gender transition. Now, she's ready to step back into the ring. Her opponent for the upcoming match has not yet been revealed.

The match will be available to watch later on West Coast Pro Wrestling and United Wrestling Network outlets, including YouTube, Triller TV, and over 125 television stations nationwide.