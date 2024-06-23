WWE SmackDown Has a New Lead Creative Writer

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

The reaction to this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown has been overwhelmingly positive.

The June 21 episode, held at the AllState Arena in Chicago, IL, is being hailed by WWE as one of the most significant shows for the blue brand since WrestleMania XL. The episode's success is being attributed to a new leadership change within the WWE creative team.

According to Fightful Select, longtime WWE creative team member John Swikata has been promoted to the position of lead writer for WWE SmackDown, succeeding Ryan Callahan, who has parted ways with the company. Swikata, who was previously listed as a senior writer, has largely remained under the radar. Aside from a post on X by WWE executive Road Dogg Brian James in 2014, there is little public information about Swikata in past media interviews or articles.

A WWE source noted that Swikata has already made a significant impact in his new role, as evidenced by the positive direction seen on the June 21 show. This episode has been receiving rave reviews from fans and critics alike, highlighting Swikata's influence on the show's creative direction.