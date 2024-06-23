Complete Results WWE Live Event in Bloomington, IL: Cody Rhodes vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jun 23, 2024

WWE hosted an electrifying live event on Saturday night in Bloomington, IL. Here are the results, brought to you by WrestlingBodySlam.com:

– WWE Intercontinental Championship: Sami Zayn (c) triumphed over Ludwig Kaiser and Bronson Reed.

– WWE World Tag Team Championships: Awesome Truth (The Miz & R-Truth) (c) defeated Judgement Day (Finn Balor & JD McDonagh).

– WWE Women’s Championship: Bayley (c) secured victory against Tiffany Stratton.

– WWE World Heavyweight Championship: Damian Priest (c) emerged victorious against Jey Uso.

– Gunther overpowered Kofi Kingston.

– WWE Women’s World Championship: Liv Morgan (c) defended her title against Zoey Stark.

– Undisputed WWE Championship: Cody Rhodes claimed a win over Shinsuke Nakamura.