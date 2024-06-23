WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Complete Results WWE Live Event in Bloomington, IL: Cody Rhodes vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jun 23, 2024

WWE hosted an electrifying live event on Saturday night in Bloomington, IL. Here are the results, brought to you by WrestlingBodySlam.com:

WWE Intercontinental Championship: Sami Zayn (c) triumphed over Ludwig Kaiser and Bronson Reed.

WWE World Tag Team Championships: Awesome Truth (The Miz & R-Truth) (c) defeated Judgement Day (Finn Balor & JD McDonagh).

WWE Women’s Championship: Bayley (c) secured victory against Tiffany Stratton.

WWE World Heavyweight Championship: Damian Priest (c) emerged victorious against Jey Uso.

– Gunther overpowered Kofi Kingston.

WWE Women’s World Championship: Liv Morgan (c) defended her title against Zoey Stark.

Undisputed WWE Championship: Cody Rhodes claimed a win over Shinsuke Nakamura.

Complete Results from WWE NXT Live Event in Orlando, FL

WWE hosted an NXT live event on Saturday night in Orlando, FL, with results provided by WrestlingBodySlam.com: Edris Enofe (w/ Brinley Reec [...]

— Ben Kerin Jun 23, 2024 12:32PM

