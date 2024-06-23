WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Complete Results from WWE NXT Live Event in Orlando, FL

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jun 23, 2024

WWE hosted an NXT live event on Saturday night in Orlando, FL, with results provided by WrestlingBodySlam.com:

Edris Enofe (w/ Brinley Reece) defeated Anthony Luke

Lash Legend won a battle royal, earning a shot at the NXT Women’s Title in the main event

Chase U (Andre Chase, Duke Hudson & Ridge Holland) (w/ Thea Hail) defeated No Quarter Catch Crew (Myles Borne, Damon Kemp & Charlie Dempsey)

Lainey Reid defeated Destinee Brown

Jaida Parker (w/ Lucien Price) defeated Karmen Petrovic

NXT North American Championship: Oba Femi (c) defeated Luca Crusifino (w/ Adrianna Rizzo)

Je’Von Evans defeated Malik Blade (w/ Edris Enofe & Brinley Reece)

Tony D’Angelo (w/ Luca Crusifino & Adrianna Rizzo) defeated Tavion Heights

Gallus (Wolfgang, Mark Coffey & Joe Coffey) defeated Trick Williams, Wes Lee & Dante Chen

NXT Women’s Championship: Roxanne Perez (c) defeated Lash Legend

Source: angelfire.com
