Complete Results from WWE NXT Live Event in Orlando, FL

WWE hosted an NXT live event on Saturday night in Orlando, FL, with results provided by WrestlingBodySlam.com:
Edris Enofe (w/ Brinley Reece) defeated Anthony Luke
Lash Legend won a battle royal, earning a shot at the NXT Women’s Title in the main event
Chase U (Andre Chase, Duke Hudson & Ridge Holland) (w/ Thea Hail) defeated No Quarter Catch Crew (Myles Borne, Damon Kemp & Charlie Dempsey)
Lainey Reid defeated Destinee Brown
Jaida Parker (w/ Lucien Price) defeated Karmen Petrovic
NXT North American Championship: Oba Femi (c) defeated Luca Crusifino (w/ Adrianna Rizzo)
Je’Von Evans defeated Malik Blade (w/ Edris Enofe & Brinley Reece)
Tony D’Angelo (w/ Luca Crusifino & Adrianna Rizzo) defeated Tavion Heights
Gallus (Wolfgang, Mark Coffey & Joe Coffey) defeated Trick Williams, Wes Lee & Dante Chen
NXT Women’s Championship: Roxanne Perez (c) defeated Lash Legend
Follow us on X @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram & THREADS
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com