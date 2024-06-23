WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Logan Paul Achieves New Milestone as WWE United States Champion

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jun 23, 2024

Social media sensation Logan Paul continues to prove his chops in the squared circle, reaching an impressive milestone in his reign as the WWE United States Champion.

Paul captured the gold on November 4, 2023, defeating legendary Rey Mysterio at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia. Since then, he's successfully defended the title twice – once via disqualification against Kevin Owens at the Royal Rumble and again in a triple threat match against Owens and Randy Orton at WrestleMania XL.

Despite participating in only five matches this year, Paul's championship reign is undeniably impressive. At over 228 days, he's become the second-longest reigning United States Champion of the past decade, surpassed only by Austin Theory's 258-day reign. Previously, the record belonged to Dean Ambrose, also known as Jon Moxley, who held the title for 351 days.

