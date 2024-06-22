Hitman Meets The D-O-Double-G: Bret Hart Snaps Photo with Snoop Dogg

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Wrestling icon Bret Hart shared a surprising photo on social media yesterday, featuring himself alongside legendary rapper Snoop Dogg. Hart captioned the image "THE Coolest," sparking a wave of reactions from fans.

Snoop Dogg, a bonafide WWE Hall of Famer and WrestleMania personality, has a long history with the world of professional wrestling. He famously served as a commentator at WrestleMania XL, adding his unique flavor to the match between The Final Testament and Bobby Lashley & The Street Profits.

Meanwhile, Bret Hart, often referred to as "The Hitman," is a wrestling legend in his own right. His accomplishments are currently being revisited in the VICE TV documentary "Who Killed WCW?" which delves into the downfall of the wrestling promotion.

The photo has fueled speculation amongst fans about a potential collaboration between the two icons, though neither has commented further on the nature of their meeting.