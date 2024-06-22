WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

WNS Home

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

 

Hitman Meets The D-O-Double-G: Bret Hart Snaps Photo with Snoop Dogg

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jun 22, 2024

Hitman Meets The D-O-Double-G: Bret Hart Snaps Photo with Snoop Dogg

Wrestling icon Bret Hart shared a surprising photo on social media yesterday, featuring himself alongside legendary rapper Snoop Dogg. Hart captioned the image "THE Coolest," sparking a wave of reactions from fans.

Snoop Dogg, a bonafide WWE Hall of Famer and WrestleMania personality, has a long history with the world of professional wrestling. He famously served as a commentator at WrestleMania XL, adding his unique flavor to the match between The Final Testament and Bobby Lashley & The Street Profits.

Meanwhile, Bret Hart, often referred to as "The Hitman," is a wrestling legend in his own right. His accomplishments are currently being revisited in the VICE TV documentary "Who Killed WCW?" which delves into the downfall of the wrestling promotion.

The photo has fueled speculation amongst fans about a potential collaboration between the two icons, though neither has commented further on the nature of their meeting.

Bret Hart poses with an undefeated at WrestleMania superstar
byu/JoeM3120 inSquaredCircle


Tags: #wwe #bret hart #snoop dogg

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/88109/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π