WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

WNS Home

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

 

Cody Rhodes Seen Nursing Injuries After Jacob Fatu Assault at WWE Event

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jun 23, 2024

Cody Rhodes Seen Nursing Injuries After Jacob Fatu Assault at WWE Event

Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes emerged victorious from the main event of Saturday's SuperShow at Grossinger Motors Arena, but not without showing signs of injury.

This comes after a tumultuous week for Rhodes. On Friday's SmackDown, he was attacked by Jacob Fatu, the newest member of the Bloodline faction aligned with Solo Sikoa. The attack seemingly set the stage for a future championship clash between Rhodes and Sikoa.

Despite the assault, Rhodes took to the ring in Bloomington and defeated Shinsuke Nakamura in the main event. However, he appeared to be hampered by taped ribs and later announced he had suffered "two broken ribs" during the match. It's important to note this is likely a storyline development to add intrigue to his upcoming rivalry.

Amie Kellner, Executive Who Ended WCW, Passes Away at 77

Amie Kellner, the television executive known for ending WCW, has passed away. Variety reported that Kellner died Friday at his Montecito, C [...]

— Ben Kerin Jun 23, 2024 10:19AM


Tags: #wwe #cody rhodes

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/88126/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π