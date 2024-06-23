Cody Rhodes Seen Nursing Injuries After Jacob Fatu Assault at WWE Event

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes emerged victorious from the main event of Saturday's SuperShow at Grossinger Motors Arena, but not without showing signs of injury.

This comes after a tumultuous week for Rhodes. On Friday's SmackDown, he was attacked by Jacob Fatu, the newest member of the Bloodline faction aligned with Solo Sikoa. The attack seemingly set the stage for a future championship clash between Rhodes and Sikoa.

Despite the assault, Rhodes took to the ring in Bloomington and defeated Shinsuke Nakamura in the main event. However, he appeared to be hampered by taped ribs and later announced he had suffered "two broken ribs" during the match. It's important to note this is likely a storyline development to add intrigue to his upcoming rivalry.