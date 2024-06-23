Amie Kellner, Executive Who Ended WCW, Passes Away at 77

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Amie Kellner, the television executive known for ending WCW, has passed away.

Variety reported that Kellner died Friday at his Montecito, California home at 77. Kellner's major contributions include launching the Fox and WB networks, but he's most famous in pro wrestling for canceling WCW programming on Turner networks after becoming head of Turner Broadcasting in 2001.

After succeeding Ted Turner, Kellner canceled WCW on TBS and TNT, causing Fusinet Media to pull out of buying WCW. This allowed Vince McMahon and WWE to purchase WCW, reshaping pro wrestling.

WCW aired its final Nitro and Thunder episodes in March 2001. Initial plans to keep WCW as a separate entity shifted, leading to the WCW/ECW invasion angle on WWF television. By November, the storyline ended with the WCW/ECW Alliance being written off.

During his tenure at WB and Fox, Kellner was credited for hits like "The Simpsons," "Married… With Children," "Cops," "In Living Color," "21 Jump Street," "Dawson’s Creek," "Buffy the Vampire Slayer," "Gilmore Girls," "7th Heaven," and "Felicity." He retired in the early 2000s.

WNS sends out our deepest condolences to the family and friends of Amie Kellner.