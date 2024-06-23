Jamie Kellner, Executive Who Ended WCW, Passes Away at 77

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Media mogul Jamie Kellner's influence extended far beyond the ring, but his decision in 2001 as head of broadcasting for Turner networks ultimately delivered the final blow to World Championship Wrestling (WCW).

Kellner was a force behind the launches of both FOX and The WB, leaving his mark on pop culture with iconic shows like The Simpsons, Buffy the Vampire Slayer, and Gilmore Girls. However, in the world of professional wrestling, he's best known for pulling the plug on WCW.

Facing financial losses, Kellner made the critical call to cancel WCW programming on TBS and TNT. This strategic shift for the networks left WCW without a television deal, effectively crippling the promotion. Without a viable broadcasting partner, WCW's future crumbled, paving the way for Vince McMahon's WWE to acquire its competitor and usher in a new era in professional wrestling.

During his tenure at WB and Fox, Kellner was credited for hits like "The Simpsons," "Married… With Children," "Cops," "In Living Color," "21 Jump Street," "Dawson’s Creek," "Buffy the Vampire Slayer," "Gilmore Girls," "7th Heaven," and "Felicity." He retired in the early 2000s.

WNS sends out our deepest condolences to the family and friends of Jamie Kellner.