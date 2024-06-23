WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
The Undertaker Praises Ludwig Kaiser's Potential as a Top Heel

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jun 23, 2024

Legendary WWE Undertaker recently offered high praise for rising star Ludwig Kaiser during an interview on "Insight With Chris Van Vliet."

Undertaker lauded Kaiser's natural charisma as a villain, saying, "He's easy to look at and dislike. It's a quality. You look at him and go, 'I don't like him.' He has that heelish smug air to him. 'I want to punch him in the face.'"

The Undertaker, a master of the villainous persona himself, believes Kaiser possesses the key ingredients for a successful heel run. He also acknowledged the mentorship Kaiser receives from his teammate Gunther, stating, "The rub that he is going to get off Gunther... Hopefully, he'll get a heel run of his own someday."


