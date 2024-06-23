The Undertaker Praises Ludwig Kaiser's Potential as a Top Heel

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Legendary WWE Undertaker recently offered high praise for rising star Ludwig Kaiser during an interview on "Insight With Chris Van Vliet."

Undertaker lauded Kaiser's natural charisma as a villain, saying, "He's easy to look at and dislike. It's a quality. You look at him and go, 'I don't like him.' He has that heelish smug air to him. 'I want to punch him in the face.'"

The Undertaker, a master of the villainous persona himself, believes Kaiser possesses the key ingredients for a successful heel run. He also acknowledged the mentorship Kaiser receives from his teammate Gunther, stating, "The rub that he is going to get off Gunther... Hopefully, he'll get a heel run of his own someday."