Josh Barnett Hopes to Bring Bill Goldberg to Bloodsport

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jun 23, 2024

Josh Barnett expressed his desire to have WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg compete at a Bloodsport event, along with some current wrestling stars. Bloodsport, hosted by Barnett and Game Changer Wrestling, features matches determined by submission, knockout, or referee stoppage, with no ropes or turnbuckles.

In an interview with Tokyo Sports, Barnett listed wrestlers he'd like to see at future Bloodsport events. His wishlist includes:

- Katsuyori Shibata

- Bill Goldberg

- Shayna Baszler in the Japanese tournament

- Voltin Oleg from New Japan Pro-Wrestling

Shayna Baszler competed in Bloodsport X this past April, defeating TNA's Masha Slamovich by referee stoppage. Despite Barnett's plans for regular tournaments in Japan, there's no confirmation yet. Bloodsport's first event in Japan was held on June 22, 2024, at the Ryogoku Kokugikan in Tokyo.

Source: tokyo-sports.co.jp
Tags: #josh barnett #bloodsport #goldberg

