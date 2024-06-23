Brooks Jensen (Ben Buchanan) Missing After Leaving WWE

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Brooks Jensen, a former WWE NXT wrestler (real name Ben Buchanan), has reportedly gone missing after leaving the company. Buchanan's fiancee, Chloe, made an emotional plea on social media, stating that Buchanan failed to appear at an independent wrestling event scheduled for this week.

According to Chloe, Buchanan, who announced he was a free agent on June 21st, did not show up for the event and his whereabouts are currently unknown. Fearing for his well-being, Chloe expressed concern that Buchanan might be drinking heavily and appealed directly to him to return home.

"Ben, if you're out there and you're listening, I just want you to come home," Chloe said through tears. "You don't have to be ashamed. You're not who employs you."

WWE wrestler Brooks Jensen's recent social media activity and independent event appearance had fans believing he left the company. However, reports suggest it's all a storyline to build his character. Sharing booking info and attending an indie event were part of an angle similar to Grayson Waller's, designed to get fans talking.