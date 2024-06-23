Second Generation Star Makes MLW Debut at Anniversary Event

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Major League Wrestling (MLW) saw the arrival of a new generation of talent at their Anniversary Event this weekend. Jazzy Yang, daughter of wrestling veteran Jimmy Yang, stepped into the ring for her promotional debut.

While Yang fell short against the experienced competitor Yamashita in the second to last match of the night, the young wrestler made a memorable entrance into MLW.

This debut comes full circle for the Yang family, as Jimmy Yang himself is no stranger to MLW. He competed for the promotion throughout 2003, including a run in the Super J Cup USA tournament.

Jazzy Yang's career began in July 2021 with a winning debut alongside her father. Since then, she has gained experience in various promotions including NWA, Game Changer Wrestling, WOW Women of Wrestling, and Pro Wrestling Noah. She has also held the Lariato Pro Wrestling Guild Women's Championship last year.