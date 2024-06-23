WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Carmelo Hayes Hints at Taking Over Gimmick of WWE Veteran

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jun 23, 2024

Carmelo Hayes, a rising star in WWE, made a bold statement in a post-show interview on SmackDown LowDown, hinting at potentially adopting a legendary gimmick currently associated with an active wrestler.

Hayes' comments came after his surprising pinfall victory over Randy Orton on SmackDown. "Yeah, I pinned Randy Orton," Hayes told interviewer Kayla Braxton. "But come on Kayla, what did you expect? I'm him. He's a 14-time world champion, legend killer... maybe I should start calling myself the legend killer."

Hayes' win over Orton wasn't entirely clean. The match, which determined a spot in the upcoming Money in the Bank ladder match, featured outside interference from the Bloodline faction. During a brawl at ringside between Kevin Owens and the Bloodline, Hayes capitalized on a distracted Orton, rolling him up for the pinfall victory.

