Carmelo Hayes Hints at Taking Over Gimmick of WWE Veteran

Carmelo Hayes, a rising star in WWE, made a bold statement in a post-show interview on SmackDown LowDown, hinting at potentially adopting a legendary gimmick currently associated with an active wrestler.
Hayes' comments came after his surprising pinfall victory over Randy Orton on SmackDown. "Yeah, I pinned Randy Orton," Hayes told interviewer Kayla Braxton. "But come on Kayla, what did you expect? I'm him. He's a 14-time world champion, legend killer... maybe I should start calling myself the legend killer."
Hayes' win over Orton wasn't entirely clean. The match, which determined a spot in the upcoming Money in the Bank ladder match, featured outside interference from the Bloodline faction. During a brawl at ringside between Kevin Owens and the Bloodline, Hayes capitalized on a distracted Orton, rolling him up for the pinfall victory.
Who will punch their ticket to #MITB?— WWE (@WWE) June 22, 2024
Will it be @Carmelo_WWE, @RandyOrton, or Tama Tonga? 🤔
#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/5kdcMc8uKD
