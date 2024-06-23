Carmelo Hayes Hints at Taking Over Gimmick of WWE Veteran

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Carmelo Hayes, a rising star in WWE, made a bold statement in a post-show interview on SmackDown LowDown, hinting at potentially adopting a legendary gimmick currently associated with an active wrestler.

Hayes' comments came after his surprising pinfall victory over Randy Orton on SmackDown. "Yeah, I pinned Randy Orton," Hayes told interviewer Kayla Braxton. "But come on Kayla, what did you expect? I'm him. He's a 14-time world champion, legend killer... maybe I should start calling myself the legend killer."

Hayes' win over Orton wasn't entirely clean. The match, which determined a spot in the upcoming Money in the Bank ladder match, featured outside interference from the Bloodline faction. During a brawl at ringside between Kevin Owens and the Bloodline, Hayes capitalized on a distracted Orton, rolling him up for the pinfall victory.