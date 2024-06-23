Booker T Cuts Ties with "Dark Side of the Ring" Producers

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Former WCW Champion Booker T announced on his podcast, "Hall of Fame," that he will no longer work with the producers of the wrestling documentary series "Dark Side of the Ring." Booker T cited concerns about his interview for the WCW documentary "Who Killed WCW?" being taken out of context.

Booker T claims he trusted the producers, who included The Rock and Brian Gewirtz, to accurately represent his words. However, he felt his comments were misconstrued in the final product. This experience, according to Booker T, is the reason behind his decision to permanently sever ties with "Dark Side of the Ring."

“The only reason I did this one was that it had something to do with The Rock and Brian Gewrtiz, who had something to do with it as well. So I trusted them to put my words in context. It was taken out of context. That’s the only reason I had never done anything with Dark Side of the Ring. And just going on the record, I’ll never do anything with the Dark Side of the Ring ever again, going forward.”

The podcast episode also featured Booker T discussing the downfall of WCW. He acknowledged the involvement of multiple factors and denied any personal responsibility for the company's demise. Booker T also commented on his relationship with wrestling writer Vince Russo, expressing appreciation for the opportunities Russo provided him while acknowledging Russo's flaws.

“I appreciate what Vince Russo did for me. Because if it wasn’t for Vince Russo being the guy in the room and willing to go out on a limb for me, I probably wouldn’t be here talking to you and having this conversation. I appreciate Vince Russo for doing that, but I’m not going to come out here and say, ‘Vince Russo was the best writer in the world. He did everything great.’ This Russo had flaws just like everybody else. You know what I mean? He had some good ideas, he had some really bad ideas. But that’s just the nature of the beast. That’s the name of the game. You know, how many times have you heard me really bash Vince Russo about anything? I always say, ‘Man, he has some good ideas. He has bad ideas.’ His best idea was put in the title on me. I appreciate that. But I’m not gonna say anything other than the way it was or the way it is.”