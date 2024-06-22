WWE Files Trademark for New Superstar Jacob Fatu

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Following the surprise debut of Jacob Fatu on last night's episode of SmackDown, Fightful reports that WWE has filed a trademark on his ring name. The application was submitted yesterday, June 21st, with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO).

The trademark covers a wide range of uses, including:

Live wrestling performances and exhibitions

Broadcasts of wrestling events on television, radio, and online platforms

Distribution of wrestling news and information online

Providing information on sports and entertainment through an online portal and website

Fan club services, including organizing wrestling events and social gatherings for members

Online newsletters and blogs related to sports entertainment

This move suggests WWE's intention to fully integrate Jacob Fatu into the company, potentially with a significant push. Fatu's impressive debut alongside The Bloodline has already generated excitement among fans.