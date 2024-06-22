WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE Files Trademark for New Superstar Jacob Fatu

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jun 22, 2024

Following the surprise debut of Jacob Fatu on last night's episode of SmackDown, Fightful reports that WWE has filed a trademark on his ring name. The application was submitted yesterday, June 21st, with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO).

The trademark covers a wide range of uses, including:

  • Live wrestling performances and exhibitions
  • Broadcasts of wrestling events on television, radio, and online platforms
  • Distribution of wrestling news and information online
  • Providing information on sports and entertainment through an online portal and website
  • Fan club services, including organizing wrestling events and social gatherings for members
  • Online newsletters and blogs related to sports entertainment

This move suggests WWE's intention to fully integrate Jacob Fatu into the company, potentially with a significant push. Fatu's impressive debut alongside The Bloodline has already generated excitement among fans.

— Ben Kerin Jun 22, 2024 03:30PM


Tags: #wwe #jacob fatu

