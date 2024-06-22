WWE Files Trademark for New Superstar Jacob Fatu

Following the surprise debut of Jacob Fatu on last night's episode of SmackDown, Fightful reports that WWE has filed a trademark on his ring name. The application was submitted yesterday, June 21st, with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO).
The trademark covers a wide range of uses, including:
This move suggests WWE's intention to fully integrate Jacob Fatu into the company, potentially with a significant push. Fatu's impressive debut alongside The Bloodline has already generated excitement among fans.
