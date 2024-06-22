WWE Producers Behind This Week's SmackDown Matches and Segments In Chicago

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

The following producers were responsible for the matches and segments on this week's episode of WWE SmackDown, which aired on Friday, June 21, 2024, from the AllState Arena in Chicago, Illinois.

WWE SmackDown Producers (6/21/2024)

Jamie Noble: CM Punk, Paul Heyman, and Bloodline opening segment

Jason Jordan and Molly Holly: Bianca Belair vs. Michin vs. Chelsea Green Women’s Money In The Bank qualifier

Jamie Noble: Randy Orton vs. Carmelo Hayes vs. Tama Tonga Money In The Bank qualifier

Shane Helms: LA Knight, Santos Escobar, and Logan Paul segment

Shawn Daivari: Kevin Owens vs. Andrade vs. Grayson Waller Money In The Bank qualifier

Michael Hayes: Cody Rhodes vs. Solo Sikoa main event match

Shane Helms: Street Profits vs. Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson dark match