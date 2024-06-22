Kayla Braxton's WWE Departure: New Backstage Insights and AEW's Awareness

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

New details have emerged regarding Kayla Braxton’s departure from WWE.

The speculation began when fans noticed that Braxton, whose real name is Kayla Becker, had removed WWE from her social media handles.

Fightful Select reached out to WWE and was initially told that she was “still with” the company. However, further information has since come to light.

On Saturday morning, Kayla Braxton issued a statement confirming her departure from WWE. She mentioned that she will conclude her business with WWE on next week’s episode of SmackDown on June 28 at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Currently, Braxton is working with WWE under a verbal agreement following the expiration of her contract. Although there have been discussions between the two sides, the outcome of these talks remains unclear.

AEW was informed of Braxton’s contract status with WWE a couple of weeks ago. It is uncertain whether this was due to direct communication or through an agent or representative.