Kayla Braxton Announces WWE Departure

Kayla Braxton has announced that she will be leaving WWE after an impressive 8-year run, with next week marking her final week as she embarks on a new chapter in her career.

Braxton currently serves as a backstage interviewer on SmackDown and co-hosts The Bump. Since August 22, 2020, she has also been the host of Talking Smack, which was later renamed SmackDown LowDown.

Check out her post on X below:

"After nearly 8 years holding the microphone on WWE television, I am setting it down to pursue my next chapter. Next week at the world's most famous arena, I will be officially signing off. During my years with WWE, I was able to master the art of the back-stage interview. I hope I was able to turn minutes into moments for you who watched week to week and maybe even ushered in a new fan base. My banter with Paul Heyman became the stuff of legend, and I am so thankful for all he has done to elevate my career. I gained a wealth of knowledge from the Wise man and for that, I'll be eternally grateful. In 2016, the legendary Michael Cole brought me in to begin my WWE career as a ring announcer with NXT, but I quickly found myself touring the globe, hosting hall of fame ceremonies, kickoff shows and helping launch WWE's first weekly morning show, "The Bump". I exited "The Bump" after more than 200 shows and a move to Los Angeles. Now on the west coast, I have been offered new opportunities that will further utilize the skills I gained working for the largest sports entertainment company in the world. I am extremely thankful to Triple H, Nick Khan, WWE and all of its partners for allowing me to be a trusted voice on WWE television for all these years. Thank you to every single person who made me feel like this was my home and that I was a part of this family. Thank you for taking a chance on me and welcoming this outsider with open arms. I hope I made you proud and I'd love it if you'd stay with me for this next chapter. I'm excited to reveal to all of you what I have coming up next!!!!"

🥹🥰🙏🏽 THANK YOU @WWE. I 🫶🏽 U 4 EVA !!! pic.twitter.com/kcvfa9UIMz — Kayla Becker (@kaylabecker_tv) June 22, 2024

