Adam Pearce Issues Update on Chad Gable After Brutal Attack by Wyatt Sicks

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jun 22, 2024

After weeks of teases, Uncle Howdy’s “Wyatt Sicks” faction officially debuted on the June 17th, 2024, edition of WWE RAW. Chad Gable was one of the individuals attacked backstage by the group.

Initially, WWE announced that Gable would be pulled from his scheduled Money in the Bank qualifying match. However, RAW General Manager Adam Pearce made the following statement on Friday night:

"After a tumultuous week, as I'm sure most of you are aware, several of our social accounts were hacked. Now that they're firmly back under our control, we can get back to business. To that end, Chad Gable. Everyone saw the heinous attack last week. Despite that attack and being severely shaken up, Chad Gable is medically cleared, and we know that he will compete this Monday in a triple threat qualifying match for the Money in the Bank ladder match against Braun Strowman and Big Bronson Reed."

Tags: #wwe #raw #chad gable #wyatt sicks

