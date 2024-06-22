WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Several Stars Advance to the WWE Money in the Bank Ladder Match 2024

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jun 22, 2024

Several Stars Advance to the WWE Money in the Bank Ladder Match 2024

Tonight’s WWE SmackDown, held at the Allstate Arena in Chicago, Illinois, and broadcast on the FOX network, saw several stars securing their spots in the upcoming Money in the Bank Ladder Matches. Here are the key highlights from the show:

- Chelsea Green emerged victorious in a triple threat match against Bianca Belair and Michin, earning her place in the women’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match next month.

- Carmelo Hayes defeated Randy Orton and Tama Tonga, securing his position in the Men’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match.

- Andrade triumphed over Kevin Owens and Grayson Waller, ensuring his entry into the Men’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match.


