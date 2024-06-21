WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Big Feuds Confirmed for WWE SummerSlam 2024

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jun 21, 2024

This year's WWE SummerSlam premium live event is set to take place on August 3rd at Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio.

According to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, several major feuds involving the company's top superstars are lined up for the event.

WWE Undisputed Universal Champion Cody Rhodes, who was attacked by Solo Sikoa and The Bloodline at Clash at the Castle, is expected to face off against Solo at SummerSlam rather than at Money In The Bank, as initially speculated.

Logan Paul, the reigning U.S. Champion and a hometown hero, is currently in a feud with LA Knight. While their clash could occur at Money In The Bank, it appears SummerSlam will be the ultimate battleground for their rivalry.

Additionally, fans might witness Drew McIntyre and CM Punk finally settle their intense feud at SummerSlam, provided Punk is healthy. The long-anticipated match could see these two powerhouses square off in the ring.

WWE's Strategy for the Cody Rhodes vs. Solo Sikoa Rivalry

WWE ignited the feud between Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes and Solo Sikoa following Rhodes' victory over AJ Styles in an I Quit match [...]

