WWE's Strategy for the Cody Rhodes vs. Solo Sikoa Rivalry

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jun 21, 2024

WWE ignited the feud between Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes and Solo Sikoa following Rhodes' victory over AJ Styles in an I Quit match at the WWE Clash At The Castle 2024 Premium Live Event, held earlier this month at the OVO Hydro in Glasgow, Scotland.

After the match, Solo approached Cody from behind, leading to an intense staredown. The Bloodline then ambushed Rhodes, but Randy Orton and Kevin Owens quickly intervened to rescue the top WWE star.

Since then, speculation has been rife about when this match will occur. According to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter by Dave Meltzer, the match is “earmarked” for SummerSlam on Saturday, August 3, in Cleveland, OH, rather than Money in the Bank in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, on July 6.

Rhodes and Sikoa have only faced each other once, in a singles match on a March 2023 episode of Raw, where Rhodes emerged victorious. It remains uncertain whether Rhodes will defend his title at Money in the Bank.

WWE has emphasized that if Sikoa loses a match, he will no longer be the Tribal Chief.

Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter
Tags: #wwe #cody rhodes #solo sikoa

