Tonight’s WWE SmackDown Preview: Live from Chicago, IL

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jun 21, 2024

The journey to WWE Money In The Bank 2024 continues tonight.

WWE SmackDown will air live from the AllState Arena in Chicago, Illinois, at 8/7c on FOX, featuring more aftermath from WWE Clash At The Castle: Scotland.

Tonight's WWE on FOX blue brand show includes two Men's Money in the Bank Qualifying matches: Randy Orton vs. Tama Tonga vs. Carmelo Hayes, and Kevin Owens vs. Andrade vs. Grayson Waller.

Additionally, the 6/21 episode of WWE SmackDown will see the return of “The Second City Saint” CM Punk, Cody Rhodes' response to The Bloodline's attack, and LA Knight confronting WWE United States Champion Logan Paul in Chicago.

WWE's Strategy for the Cody Rhodes vs. Solo Sikoa Rivalry

WWE ignited the feud between Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes and Solo Sikoa following Rhodes' victory over AJ Styles in an I Quit match [...]

— Ben Kerin Jun 21, 2024 05:30PM


