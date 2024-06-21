Tonight’s WWE SmackDown Preview: Live from Chicago, IL

The journey to WWE Money In The Bank 2024 continues tonight.
WWE SmackDown will air live from the AllState Arena in Chicago, Illinois, at 8/7c on FOX, featuring more aftermath from WWE Clash At The Castle: Scotland.
Tonight's WWE on FOX blue brand show includes two Men's Money in the Bank Qualifying matches: Randy Orton vs. Tama Tonga vs. Carmelo Hayes, and Kevin Owens vs. Andrade vs. Grayson Waller.
Additionally, the 6/21 episode of WWE SmackDown will see the return of “The Second City Saint” CM Punk, Cody Rhodes' response to The Bloodline's attack, and LA Knight confronting WWE United States Champion Logan Paul in Chicago.
⚡ WWE's Strategy for the Cody Rhodes vs. Solo Sikoa Rivalry
