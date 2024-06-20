Big News for WWE NXT!

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

The yellow-and-black brand is set to make a significant move, debuting on the CW Network on October 1st, according to Deadline. Fans can continue to enjoy the show in its regular 8 pm EST - 10 pm EST time slot. Until the switch, NXT will remain on the USA Network, where it has been airing for the past five years.

NXT isn't the only WWE brand changing networks. WWE SmackDown will move from FOX to the USA Network in the fall of 2024. Additionally, the flagship program, Raw, is set to begin airing on Netflix in 2025.

PWInsider reports that the debut event on the CW Network is likely to take place at a major arena, rather than the WWE Performance Center. Both WWE and CW are treating this debut as a major event, aiming to make a strong impression. Chicago has been mentioned as a potential location for this significant debut.