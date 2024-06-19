WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE NXT Star Javier Bernal Out for Six Months with Injury: What Happened?

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jun 19, 2024

Earlier this month, NXT wrestler Javier Bernal revealed on his Twitch stream that he had sustained a broken foot that would require surgery, sidelining him for up to six months. The injury occurred during a tag team match with Drake Morreaux against Chase U, which aired on Friday's episode of the pre-taped NXT Level Up. During the match, Riley Osborne executed a dive to the outside of the ring, causing Bernal's leg to buckle. Bernal was unable to stand without assistance from officials and his partner, who ultimately helped him to the back.

According to Corey Brennan of Fightful Select, it is unclear if the injury affected the match's outcome. However, Brennan reported that NXT officials did not blame Osborne for the incident, considering it an accident rather than negligence.

The report also noted that Bernal, who has been with WWE since early 2022, has been praised backstage for his dedication to his character and his professional demeanor when working with other NXT talent. One NXT insider believes that Bernal will "pick up where he left off" with his character and performance when he returns later this year.

Source: Fightful Select
Tags: #wwe #nxt #javier bernal

