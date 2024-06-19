Xavier Woods Faces Off Against Dijak in WWE Speed's Latest Episode

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

The latest episode of WWE Speed is now online, featuring a thrilling showdown between Xavier Woods and Dijak in the #1 contenders tournament.

Next week's match will see Akira Tozawa taking on Nathan Frazier, with the winner set to challenge Woods for a title shot. The current champion, Andrade, claimed the title last week.