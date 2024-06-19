Xavier Woods Faces Off Against Dijak in WWE Speed's Latest Episode

The latest episode of WWE Speed is now online, featuring a thrilling showdown between Xavier Woods and Dijak in the #1 contenders tournament.
Next week's match will see Akira Tozawa taking on Nathan Frazier, with the winner set to challenge Woods for a title shot. The current champion, Andrade, claimed the title last week.
TODAY on #WWESpeed!— WWE (@WWE) June 19, 2024
Who will advance in the #WWESpeed No. 1 Contender Tournament? Will it be @AustinCreedWins or @DijakWWE ? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/NtiUSLf1nt
⚡ Tommaso Ciampa's RKO Attempt on Orton Ends in Hilarity Before SmackDown
A WWE star hilariously attempted to hit Randy Orton with an 'RKO Outta Nowhere' prior to SmackDown, but things didn’t quite go as plan [...]— Ben Kerin Jun 19, 2024 05:53PM
Follow us on X @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram & THREADS
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com