Xavier Woods Faces Off Against Dijak in WWE Speed's Latest Episode

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jun 19, 2024

The latest episode of WWE Speed is now online, featuring a thrilling showdown between Xavier Woods and Dijak in the #1 contenders tournament.

Next week's match will see Akira Tozawa taking on Nathan Frazier, with the winner set to challenge Woods for a title shot. The current champion, Andrade, claimed the title last week.

Tags: #wwe #wwe speed #speed

