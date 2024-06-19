WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Tommaso Ciampa's RKO Attempt on Orton Ends in Hilarity Before SmackDown

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jun 19, 2024

A WWE star hilariously attempted to hit Randy Orton with an 'RKO Outta Nowhere' prior to SmackDown, but things didn’t quite go as planned.

Randy Orton’s finishing move is famous for its unpredictability, yet Orton himself is well-versed in countering the move.

WWE’s Johnny Gargano took to Twitter today to share a video featuring himself and his DIY tag team partner, Tommaso Ciampa, before SmackDown. In the video, Ciampa called Orton 'stupid' and declared he was going to hit him with an RKO of his own.

As Orton was on the phone, Ciampa tried to surprise him by leaping off the steps to execute the move. However, Orton effortlessly sidestepped, leaving Ciampa to crash to the floor.

Orton made a triumphant return to SmackDown on last week's show, rescuing Kevin Owens from an attack by the Bloodline.

Meanwhile, DIY seems to be gearing up for a shot at the WWE Tag Team Championship, currently held by Grayson Waller and Austin Theory.


