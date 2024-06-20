What’s in Store for Tonight’s Episode of TNA iMPACT?

Ahead of tonight’s post-TNA Against All Odds 2024 episode of TNA iMPACT, the promotion has revealed the opening segment for the two-hour prime time AXS TV program.
Kicking off the show tonight at 8/7c will be The System, who are riding high after a triumphant night at TNA Against All Odds 2024, boasting multiple victories.
Tonight’s episode also features a Chicago Street Fight between Frankie Kazarian and Ace Steel, a Knockouts tag-team match pitting Spitfire (Jody Threat & Dani Luna) against The Hex (Marti Belle & Allysin Kay), and a special segment showcasing footage from PCO and Steph De Lander’s date.
The System kicks off #TNAiMPACT Thursday at 8/7c on TNA+ and @AXSTV! @Myers_Wrestling @TheMooseNation @MrsAIPAlisha @TheEddieEdwards pic.twitter.com/WGaEDi0dUy— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) June 19, 2024
⚡ Nick Aldis Discusses WWE and TNA Collaboration: 'I Feel Good About It'
WWE Smackdown general manager Nick Aldis, a former TNA Wrestling talent, recently spoke with Gorilla Position about WWE’s evolving col [...]— Ben Kerin Jun 19, 2024 05:19PM
Follow us on X @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram & THREADS
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com