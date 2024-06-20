What’s in Store for Tonight’s Episode of TNA iMPACT?

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Ahead of tonight’s post-TNA Against All Odds 2024 episode of TNA iMPACT, the promotion has revealed the opening segment for the two-hour prime time AXS TV program.

Kicking off the show tonight at 8/7c will be The System, who are riding high after a triumphant night at TNA Against All Odds 2024, boasting multiple victories.

Tonight’s episode also features a Chicago Street Fight between Frankie Kazarian and Ace Steel, a Knockouts tag-team match pitting Spitfire (Jody Threat & Dani Luna) against The Hex (Marti Belle & Allysin Kay), and a special segment showcasing footage from PCO and Steph De Lander’s date.