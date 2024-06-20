WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
What’s in Store for Tonight’s Episode of TNA iMPACT?

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jun 20, 2024

Ahead of tonight’s post-TNA Against All Odds 2024 episode of TNA iMPACT, the promotion has revealed the opening segment for the two-hour prime time AXS TV program.

Kicking off the show tonight at 8/7c will be The System, who are riding high after a triumphant night at TNA Against All Odds 2024, boasting multiple victories.

Tonight’s episode also features a Chicago Street Fight between Frankie Kazarian and Ace Steel, a Knockouts tag-team match pitting Spitfire (Jody Threat & Dani Luna) against The Hex (Marti Belle & Allysin Kay), and a special segment showcasing footage from PCO and Steph De Lander’s date.

Nick Aldis Discusses WWE and TNA Collaboration: 'I Feel Good About It'

WWE Smackdown general manager Nick Aldis, a former TNA Wrestling talent, recently spoke with Gorilla Position about WWE’s evolving col [...]

