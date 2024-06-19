Nick Aldis Discusses WWE and TNA Collaboration: 'I Feel Good About It'

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

WWE Smackdown general manager Nick Aldis, a former TNA Wrestling talent, recently spoke with Gorilla Position about WWE’s evolving collaboration with TNA.

“I feel good about it. I don’t know much about it, truthfully, so I can’t speak too much to it. I thought Jordynne Grace put in a tremendous performance. She’s probably a lot of the driving force behind the whole relationship because once you have a talent like that, a promoter, which Hunter and Shawn are, they are looking at it like, ‘I don’t care how we have to get it done, I want that person on my TV show.’ A lot of times, that’s the genesis of a lot of working relationships."

Aldis continued, expressing his hopes for a deeper partnership between WWE and TNA. “I certainly hope that there can be more between WWE and TNA. TNA has a rich history. I came into TNA arguably at the peak in 09. We were doing a couple million views on SpikeTV and were in hundreds of countries around the world and had a world class roster, which I think gets overlooked. The quality of that roster, I was very fortunate to be around that talent and learn from them through osmosis. I think it would be beneficial for WWE to be able to harness some of that history, particularly when you look at AJ Styles, Drew, LA Knight, to cover that part of a character’s history. What we’re looking at now, and as we’ve moved into the digital age, people want the full story. The idea of ‘everything you did before here doesn’t exist,’ has faded away because people say, ‘It’s more fun to know about other things,’ and planting seeds. The ability to dive into that and enhance stories would be beneficial and a major shift in WWE going forward.”