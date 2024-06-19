Adam Copeland Thinks He Could Have Pulled Off AEW Double or Nothing Cage Dive in His Younger Days

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Former AEW TNT Champion Adam Copeland suffered a fractured tibia while wrestling Malakai Black in a Barbed Wire Steel Cage Match at the AEW Double or Nothing 2024 pay-per-view event. As a result, he vacated the title and underwent surgery.

In a new interview with Freddie Prinze Jr., Copeland discussed the injury sustained during the cage dive. He said,

“Only what I know is that it’s not [ready] for weight bearing for eight to ten weeks, which is by far the most frustrating part. This is the same leg I tore my Achilles on, so I kinda know what it is and it’s just a whole lot of doing nothing. Once I get walking again, that’s when I can have a better gauge of, oh this is going to be a six month or eight month. I guess it was just a bad area, you never want to break your leg, but it was just above the ankle joint, which I guess is called a pilon fracture. There’s more that comes into it in terms of the healing process with the tissue, with the blood flow — and I’m 50, so I have to be a realist and understand that my body is gonna play some limitations on myself that weren’t there before. Hence, why I got hurt. I truly think when I was 30, I could have pulled it off.”