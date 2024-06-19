The Bunny Announces a 'Little Break' from Wrestling and Talks Potential TNA Return

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

The Bunny, also known as Allie, joined AEW in 2019. She last wrestled in September 2023 and left AEW in November.

During a virtual signing for K & S WrestleFest, The Bunny discussed her recent activities and future plans. She mentioned taking a break from wrestling to focus on other projects. (H/t Andrew Thompson of POST Wrestling for the transcription)

“I’m figure skating right now and I’m loving it,” The Bunny said. “I’m acting and I’m taking a little hiatus from breaking my body weekly… 19 years, I think I deserve a little break so, never say never but as of right now, I’m really enjoying my figure skating and acting. It’s very fun. But oh! And I have a project coming but I can’t talk about it yet but I do have a project coming which is very exciting. It’s horror-related.”

The Bunny also mentioned the possibility of returning to TNA, where she was previously written off by entering the Undead Realm.

“I could be resurrected [in TNA],” The Bunny said. “Absolutely. I think my soul is in the Undead Realm at the moment… (It was mentioned that she’s in the Undead Realm because she was around Rosemary too often) Not never enough. Not long enough. She’s my favorite. I love her, I love the demon, I love it all. I had so much fun at TNA.”