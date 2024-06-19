Eric Bischoff Explains Why Bobby Heenan Never Became a Manager in WCW

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

On the latest episode of "83 Weeks," Eric Bischoff discussed various topics, including whether he ever considered making Bobby Heenan a manager in WCW. Here are some highlights:

On whether he ever considered making Bobby Heenan a manager in WCW:

“No. You know, I think Bobby would have. I’m not going to suggest he wouldn’t have done it and didn’t want to do it. I got the impression he was no longer interested in doing that for any number of reasons, I guess. Maybe because he did it for so long, he just didn’t want to do it anymore. Bobby also had some severe — physically, he had a bad, really, really bad neck. He was scared to death of being in a situation where inadvertently, he ended up taking a bump. So, my guess is that it may have had something to do with it. Because if you’re a manager and — you know, it’s one thing to be standing there holding a mic. It’s another thing to be out there at ringside as a manager. That’s where something can go wrong. So that might that might have been part of it. Or maybe he just liked it. He was more comfortable behind the desk.”

On whether he feels vindication with the Who Killed WCW series:

“It’s a hard question to answer, honestly. I feel like — maybe I want to feel like — it’s not so much vindication as much as it is, ‘Thank God, at least there’s a different perspective out there.’ And people who are really interested in making informed decisions and enjoy some level of critical thinking who are interested in that time? And they should be, because it was an interesting time, not just for WCW but for the wrestling business. But I think if you’re a critical thinking person, and you’re intellectually curious, at least now there’s another perspective from executives from Turner Broadcasting thanks in no small part, to Guy Evans. He’s the one who dug these guys up in the first place and wrote the book, which I’m sure inspired a lot of why this docuseries even exists. Because now for the first time, there is real, credible information, interviews, and research. Whereas before all you got was Dave Meltzer and Brian Alvarez's bulls**t.”