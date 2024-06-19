WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Two TNA Wrestling Talents Appeared On WWE NXT This Week

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jun 19, 2024

TNA Wrestling’s Joe Hendry made a surprise appearance on this week’s episode of WWE NXT.

This week's edition of WWE NXT featured a thrilling 25-man battle royal to determine Trick Williams’ challenger for the NXT Championship at NXT Heatwave.

Joe Hendry and Frankie Kazarian, both from TNA Wrestling, participated in the battle royal. Hendry, however, was quickly eliminated by Kazarian, much to the disappointment of the crowd at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL.

WWE main roster stars Dragon Lee, Angel, Humberto, Apollo Crews, and Tyler Bate also took part in the match.

Kazarian made it to the final four, with Je’Von Evans eliminating Shawn Spears to win the match. We now look forward to seeing Je’Von Evans face Trick Williams at WWE NXT Heatwave.

Check out some highlights from the match below:


