Two TNA Wrestling Talents Appeared On WWE NXT This Week

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

TNA Wrestling’s Joe Hendry made a surprise appearance on this week’s episode of WWE NXT.

This week's edition of WWE NXT featured a thrilling 25-man battle royal to determine Trick Williams’ challenger for the NXT Championship at NXT Heatwave.

Joe Hendry and Frankie Kazarian, both from TNA Wrestling, participated in the battle royal. Hendry, however, was quickly eliminated by Kazarian, much to the disappointment of the crowd at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL.

WWE main roster stars Dragon Lee, Angel, Humberto, Apollo Crews, and Tyler Bate also took part in the match.

Kazarian made it to the final four, with Je’Von Evans eliminating Shawn Spears to win the match. We now look forward to seeing Je’Von Evans face Trick Williams at WWE NXT Heatwave.

Check out some highlights from the match below:

Led by @FrankieKazarian, here are a few of the participants for tonight's Battle Royal!#WWENXT pic.twitter.com/FC3sF6Uukm — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) June 19, 2024

Say his name and he appears...



Joe Hendry is here for the Battle Royal!!!@joehendry #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/QjVVmVccyr — WWE (@WWE) June 19, 2024