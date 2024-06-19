Goldberg Open to One More Match, Doesn't Need to Be in WWE

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Goldberg may come back for one more match if he gets healthy enough. The WWE Hall of Famer last wrestled when he lost to Roman Reigns at the WWE Elimination Chamber in 2022 before his contract with the company ended later that year.

Goldberg has publicly talked about doing a four-city tour on his own and then seeing what’s next regarding a potential run for a major promotion. The former WWE/WCW star had also said that he had spoken with AEW in the past but made headlines earlier this year when he called their product "cheesy," stating there's no chance he would work for them.

While appearing on Busted Open Radio, Goldberg was asked about potentially doing one more match.

Goldberg said, “Oh, man, I'd love to—100%. I have to get my torn rotator cuff taken care of finally because, yeah, we all live with these injuries, dude, right? And I'll come out and say it when I came back with Brock [Lesnar], and nobody ever knew this. I came back with Brock that first night, and in Denver, I blew my rotator cuff completely. And I never told anybody about it. And I kept working through it. And you know, because you have this sparing...your work sparingly once or twice a year, right? So I can crescendo and get as strong as I can. I ain't doing shit till I get that done, then that's hopefully coming up. You know, I'm doing stem cells here soon, and then I'm going to see if surgery is needed. But yeah, man, I'd love to have one more match. You know how it is. Vince [McMahon] and I spoke about it, and he gave me his word. But all that stuff happened, and, hey, man, I don't hold grudges. Vince gave me so many opportunities, man. I'll be forever grateful. But yeah, I would absolutely love to have that final match. I would. Am I good not having it? Yeah, I'm fine with it. But it'd be neat to have one.”

When asked whether it needs to be in WWE or a place like AEW, Goldberg is open to promoting it himself.

Goldberg said, “It wouldn't have to be with anyone. I could do it myself and accomplish what I wanted to accomplish, right? I could do the promotion myself. Overseas, do it in Israel, do it in India, do it somewhere, do it in Japan. Maybe do one in the States? I don't know. I've thought about a lot of things, but you know, Bully [Ray], you have seen me. I put my life on hold for the last 18 years with my son. Everybody's like, 'Why do you lose so much weight?' Well, I've lost so much weight because every night at the dinner table, when there's four steaks, I give him three, and I take one, right? My life has completely been predicated upon getting my son in a situation to where the next part of his life. Hopefully, he's prepared for it. And now my son has gone, and then he's gone for two to three weeks. And I've kind of turned back into me a little bit. You know, good, bad, or indifferent. Mainly good because it's making me fill my time with stuff not worrying about what the hell my son's doing, whether he needs me or not, and what's going on, so I'm picking Muay Thai up again. I'm training again. I'm eating again. I'm getting taken care of myself. I'm doing things that I haven't done for so long, man, that you never know. You'd never say never. As wrestlers, we'd never retire...until you're dead.”

When asked who he would want his final opponent to be against, Goldberg originally wanted it to be Sting, who retired earlier this year but didn't want to take away from Sting's retirement run.

Goldberg added, "Man, I'll be honest with you. I have no idea. I haven't even thought about it. Not for two seconds. And that's a fully 100% transparent answer. I have no idea. I was trying to shuffle it to where it was Sting right over the past couple of years of his retirement, but I didn't want to take away from Sting in his whole deal, right? I have no business being anywhere near that. Because I don't deserve to be, it's all about him. And therefore, he wasn't an option because of that."