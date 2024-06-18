WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
More Legal Drama Between WWE and MLW

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jun 18, 2024

On June 13th, WWE requested a 90-day extension to challenge Major League Wrestling's (MLW) registration of the "Hart Foundation" trademark. The extension, which was granted, now gives WWE until September 11th to file their opposition.

The "Hart Foundation" name is legendary in professional wrestling history, originally linked to the iconic wrestling family and their significant legacy within WWE. The Hart Foundation, featuring legendary wrestlers like Bret "The Hitman" Hart and Jim "The Anvil" Neidhart, made a profound impact on the industry during the 1980s and 1990s.

This development adds another chapter to the ongoing legal battles between WWE and MLW. The relationship between the two companies has been strained, especially after MLW forced WWE to settle an anti-trust lawsuit for $20 million. MLW had accused WWE of monopolistic practices that stifled competition and restricted opportunities for wrestlers and promotions outside WWE's influence.

