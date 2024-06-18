WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Goldberg Begs Bret Hart: 'Don't Be Such a Prick!'

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jun 18, 2024

The end of Bret Hart’s career was discussed in the second episode of “Who Killed WCW,” where the WWE Hall of Famer continued his long-standing criticism of Goldberg. This stems from an incident at WCW Starrcade 1999, where Goldberg delivered a botched kick to Hart's head during the main event for the WCW World Heavyweight Title. The kick caused a severe concussion that ultimately ended Hart’s career.

In the documentary, Goldberg stated he had warned Hart about the incoming kick, but it all happened so quickly that Hart was caught off guard. Hart has frequently criticized Goldberg for being an unsafe worker.

While on Busted Open Radio, Goldberg addressed Hart’s ongoing criticism and humorously pleaded with Hart to stop.

Goldberg said, “The Bret Hart thing is just... it just saddens me as a human being. That's all. I mean, first and foremost, I would never wish ill will upon any opponent or anyone like that to have an accident like that happen. And end someone's career, especially someone who's, you know, one of the best that ever was 100%. It sucks. I'm not asking anybody to understand it. I'm just saying, just leave me alone... Yes, sir [about warning him the kick was coming]. Put your hand up. Do whatever you got to do, man. It is what it is. Come on, man. I love you, Bret. Don't be such a prick. That's all. Grow up.”

Tags: #wwe #wcw #goldberg #bret hart

