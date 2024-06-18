WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Opening Match Revealed for Tonight's WWE NXT Episode

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jun 18, 2024

WWE will continue the build-up for the upcoming NXT Heatwave special next month on tonight’s episode of NXT.

Several exciting matches have already been confirmed for the episode, including Women's North American Champion Kelani Jordan defending her title against Michin. Additionally, a 25-man number one contender’s battle royal will determine Trick Williams' next challenger for the NXT Championship. The card also features a triple threat tag team match with Roxanne Perez & Lola Vice vs. Lash Legend & Jakara Jackson vs. Jacy Jayne & Jazmyn Nyx, and a segment where we will hear from North American Champion Oba Femi.

The show will kick off with the battle royal, an announcement made by Cody Rhodes during last week's broadcast. The winner of this battle royal will face Williams for the NXT Championship at NXT Heatwave on July 7.

Tags: #wwe #nxt

