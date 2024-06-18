WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE Unveils Faction Name for Bo Dallas/Uncle Howdy's New Group

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jun 18, 2024

The faction name for the new group led by Bo Dallas, also known as Uncle Howdy, that debuted on WWE Raw has been revealed.

The dramatic conclusion to Monday Night Raw featured the emergence of this new group, with WWE officially confirming the faction's name.

Each member of the group portrays a new, more violent version of the Firefly Funhouse characters.

Dexter Lumis takes on the role of Mercy The Buzzard, Joe Gacy becomes Huskus The Pig, Nikki Cross is Abby The Witch, Erick Rowan embodies Rambling Rabbit, and Bo Dallas reprises his role as Uncle Howdy.

Minutes after their Raw appearance, WWE unveiled new merchandise confirming the group's name: 'The Wyatt Sicks'.

WWE officially types it as 'Wyatt Sicks', though in some instances, it appears stylized as 'Wyatt Sick6'.

Their debut featured a backstage attack on Chad Gable before the five members gathered on stage, where Uncle Howdy declared: “We’re here.”

You can check out the new official merchandise via WWEShop’s social media below:


Tags: #wwe #raw #uncle howdy #bo dallas #nikki cross #erick rowan #joe gacy #dexter lumis #sister abigail #ramblin rabbit #huskus the pig #mercy the buzzard #wyatt sicks #wyatt sick6 #the wyatt 6

