WWE Unveils Faction Name for Bo Dallas/Uncle Howdy's New Group

The faction name for the new group led by Bo Dallas, also known as Uncle Howdy, that debuted on WWE Raw has been revealed.

The dramatic conclusion to Monday Night Raw featured the emergence of this new group, with WWE officially confirming the faction's name.

Each member of the group portrays a new, more violent version of the Firefly Funhouse characters.

Dexter Lumis takes on the role of Mercy The Buzzard, Joe Gacy becomes Huskus The Pig, Nikki Cross is Abby The Witch, Erick Rowan embodies Rambling Rabbit, and Bo Dallas reprises his role as Uncle Howdy.

Minutes after their Raw appearance, WWE unveiled new merchandise confirming the group's name: 'The Wyatt Sicks'.

WWE officially types it as 'Wyatt Sicks', though in some instances, it appears stylized as 'Wyatt Sick6'.

Their debut featured a backstage attack on Chad Gable before the five members gathered on stage, where Uncle Howdy declared: “We’re here.”

