Drew McIntyre Quits WWE After CM Punk’s Betrayal at Clash at the Castle

Drew McIntyre has "quit" WWE.
The Scottish Warrior delivered a scathing promo on this evening’s Raw in Corpus Christi, declaring, “Screw this company, I quit.” Cameras captured the aftermath as McIntyre stormed backstage, ignoring Chief Content Officer Triple H’s attempts to convince him to stay.
McIntyre's departure follows a series of controversial losses. He was defeated by Damian Priest in the main event of this past Saturday’s Clash at the Castle, thanks to a low blow from CM Punk. This isn’t the first time McIntyre has been wronged by Punk; he was also sabotaged by him at WrestleMania XL. Additionally, McIntyre faced betrayal by the Bloodline at Clash at the Castle 2022.
Triple H trying to stop Drew McIntyre from storming out the arena 😂😂😂#WWERAW pic.twitter.com/aeAbo2Wxdm— WrestlePurists (@WrestlePurists) June 18, 2024
