Uncle Howdy's New WWE Faction, Led by Bo Dallas, Officially Debuts

The unfolding mysteries surrounding QR codes have become impossible to ignore, particularly with all signs pointing towards the upcoming June 17 episode of RAW. The intrigue began during the June 10 episode of WWE RAW when Michael Cole acknowledged the disruption caused by Uncle Howdy's cryptic message interrupting the live broadcast. This latest QR code scan revealed a countdown clock set to expire at the start of WWE RAW on June 17, strategically timed after Clash at the Castle. During the closing moments of RAW in Corpus Christi, fans got their first glimpse of this new entity in WWE.

There was a glitch during Drew McIntyre's walk-up before his segment where he quit. The symbol for Uncle Howdy appeared on the screen, accompanied by blurred lines and other glitches, all of which have become synonymous with this new stable.

Jey Uso defeated Rey Mysterio and Finn Balor in a triple threat match to secure a Money in the Bank spot, and then the lights started to slowly dim. Suddenly, Bray Wyatt's door, complete with lights beaming from it, was shown with smoke billowing out. It opened in a flash, and then the light cut off.

As the crowd fell silent, ominous piano music continued to play. Nikki Cross was then shown crawling toward a lantern, revealing herself in a tattered white dress. She pointed to the back and the camera followed, leading to a hallway where people lay on the ground under Erick Rowan, who wore a bunny mask and held a Bludgeon Brother hammer. The Gorilla Position was destroyed, with blood covering the walls. Another sinister member of the family was shown sitting on a wall, and the camera panned backstage to see Chad Gable with blood on the side of his head. Finally, the camera panned up to reveal Uncle Howdy walking toward us.

Uncle Howdy made his way to the arena as his family members followed him. Fireflies lit up around the arena as the new dark stable stood before us and made their way out. Uncle Howdy then picked up the lantern and posed with the new stable.

"We're here!" he shouted before blowing out the lantern and ending the broadcast.

Welcome...

The Wyatt 6

"WE'RE HERE."



UNCLE HOWDY just arrived on #WWERaw in a shocking, spectacular moment. pic.twitter.com/kNv3mheahO — WWE (@WWE) June 18, 2024