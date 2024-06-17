WWE Eyeing Partnerships with Wrestling Promotions in Puerto Rico and Mexico

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Over the past year, WWE has partnered with TNA, AJPW, GCW, Marigold, and Pro Wrestling NOAH. This marks a significant shift from the Vince McMahon era, where the focus was predominantly on WWE despite occasional collaborations with other promotions. Now, WWE appears to be seeking more partnerships.

According to Lucha Libre Online, WWE is exploring potential collaborations with wrestling promotions in Mexico and Puerto Rico. This could involve alliances with CMLL, AAA, IWA, and others. By expanding its premium live events to these wrestling hotspots, WWE aims to broaden its global reach and tap into new audiences.