WWE Eyeing Partnerships with Wrestling Promotions in Puerto Rico and Mexico

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jun 17, 2024

Over the past year, WWE has partnered with TNA, AJPW, GCW, Marigold, and Pro Wrestling NOAH. This marks a significant shift from the Vince McMahon era, where the focus was predominantly on WWE despite occasional collaborations with other promotions. Now, WWE appears to be seeking more partnerships.

According to Lucha Libre Online, WWE is exploring potential collaborations with wrestling promotions in Mexico and Puerto Rico. This could involve alliances with CMLL, AAA, IWA, and others. By expanding its premium live events to these wrestling hotspots, WWE aims to broaden its global reach and tap into new audiences.

WWE's Plans to Revive "Bad Blood" Event: New Details Emerge

WWE's Plans to Revive "Bad Blood" Event: New Details Emerge

As previously reported by PW Insider, WWE is considering bringing back the iconic "Bad Blood" event, which originally debuted in 1997.

