WWE's Plans to Revive "Bad Blood" Event: New Details Emerge

As previously reported by PW Insider, WWE is considering bringing back the iconic "Bad Blood" event, which originally debuted in 1997. The revival would prominently feature a Hell in a Cell match, reminiscent of the legendary showdown between The Undertaker and Shawn Michaels that headlined the first event. This was also the night that marked the debut of Kane.

According to today's update from PWInsider, WWE is eyeing October 5th for the return of "Bad Blood," coinciding with the exact date of its original 1997 event. One potential venue for this anticipated event is the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia, as it currently has no scheduled events on that date.