WWE's Plans to Revive "Bad Blood" Event: New Details Emerge

As previously reported by PW Insider, WWE is considering bringing back the iconic "Bad Blood" event, which originally debuted in 1997. The revival would prominently feature a Hell in a Cell match, reminiscent of the legendary showdown between The Undertaker and Shawn Michaels that headlined the first event. This was also the night that marked the debut of Kane.
According to today's update from PWInsider, WWE is eyeing October 5th for the return of "Bad Blood," coinciding with the exact date of its original 1997 event. One potential venue for this anticipated event is the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia, as it currently has no scheduled events on that date.
⚡ Ricochet Expected to Leave WWE, Not Returning Before Contract Expires
Ricochet's time with WWE appears to be nearing its end. According to sources, the high-flying star has informed the company of his intention [...]— Ben Kerin Jun 17, 2024 08:18PM
Follow us on X @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram & THREADS
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com