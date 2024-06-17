WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

WNS Home

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

 

WWE's Plans to Revive "Bad Blood" Event: New Details Emerge

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jun 17, 2024

WWE's Plans to Revive "Bad Blood" Event: New Details Emerge

As previously reported by PW Insider, WWE is considering bringing back the iconic "Bad Blood" event, which originally debuted in 1997. The revival would prominently feature a Hell in a Cell match, reminiscent of the legendary showdown between The Undertaker and Shawn Michaels that headlined the first event. This was also the night that marked the debut of Kane.

According to today's update from PWInsider, WWE is eyeing October 5th for the return of "Bad Blood," coinciding with the exact date of its original 1997 event. One potential venue for this anticipated event is the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia, as it currently has no scheduled events on that date.

Ricochet Expected to Leave WWE, Not Returning Before Contract Expires

Ricochet's time with WWE appears to be nearing its end. According to sources, the high-flying star has informed the company of his intention [...]

— Ben Kerin Jun 17, 2024 08:18PM


Tags: #wwe #bad blood

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/88027/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π