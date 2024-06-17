WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

WNS Home

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

 

Ricochet Expected to Leave WWE, Not Returning Before Contract Expires

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jun 17, 2024

Ricochet Expected to Leave WWE, Not Returning Before Contract Expires

Ricochet's time with WWE appears to be nearing its end. According to sources, the high-flying star has informed the company of his intention to leave and will likely explore opportunities as a free agent. This comes after Ricochet dropped the WWE Speed Title to Andrade on Raw and was subsequently written off television.

During a brutal attack, Bron Breakker threw Ricochet into a production truck and then smashed him through the windshield of a car. The storyline injury sidelined Ricochet, with WWE announcing he'd be out of action for an undisclosed period.

While there were initial discussions about a potential farewell appearance, reports now suggest Ricochet is officially finished with WWE and won't be returning before his contract expires in July. He remains on the company roster until then, but is not expected to make any further appearances. Ricochet himself has yet to publicly address his departure.

With his high-flying style and impressive in-ring skills, Ricochet is expected to be a sought-after free agent. AEW is considered the most likely landing spot for the former Intercontinental Champion.

The Undertaker Reveals His Surprising Backyard Wrestling Past with Chris Van Vliet

The Undertaker welcomed Chris Van Vliet as his guest on the latest "Six Feet Under" podcast. CVV has become one of the most respected interv [...]

— Ben Kerin Jun 17, 2024 05:39PM

Source: PWInsider
Tags: #wwe #ricochet

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/88026/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π