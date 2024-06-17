Ricochet Expected to Leave WWE, Not Returning Before Contract Expires

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Ricochet's time with WWE appears to be nearing its end. According to sources, the high-flying star has informed the company of his intention to leave and will likely explore opportunities as a free agent. This comes after Ricochet dropped the WWE Speed Title to Andrade on Raw and was subsequently written off television.

During a brutal attack, Bron Breakker threw Ricochet into a production truck and then smashed him through the windshield of a car. The storyline injury sidelined Ricochet, with WWE announcing he'd be out of action for an undisclosed period.

While there were initial discussions about a potential farewell appearance, reports now suggest Ricochet is officially finished with WWE and won't be returning before his contract expires in July. He remains on the company roster until then, but is not expected to make any further appearances. Ricochet himself has yet to publicly address his departure.

With his high-flying style and impressive in-ring skills, Ricochet is expected to be a sought-after free agent. AEW is considered the most likely landing spot for the former Intercontinental Champion.