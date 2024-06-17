The Undertaker Reveals His Surprising Backyard Wrestling Past with Chris Van Vliet

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

The Undertaker welcomed Chris Van Vliet as his guest on the latest "Six Feet Under" podcast. CVV has become one of the most respected interviewers among wrestlers and in the entertainment industry.

During the conversation, CVV revealed to The Undertaker that he initially aspired to be a wrestler, starting out as a backyard wrestler. To his surprise, Taker shared that he too began his journey in backyard wrestling.

"Backyard wrestling. I got my start in backyard wrestling," Taker said. "I looked like Andre The Giant compared to the guys I was in the ring with. They were all guys that were never gonna go anywhere. They would be great in this day and age because there's like a smaller wrestling base, I guess. These guys were teeny tiny and there was just me, 6 foot 8 and 320 pounds. I just looked like Andre compared to everybody else. Back then, whenever you got an opportunity to get in the ring, whatever it was."

When asked by CVV about his backyard wrestling name, Taker revealed, "Powerhouse. I had a Powerhouse Gym t-shirt. I was living the gimmick...I think it was even pink too. That was before I had calmed my colors down."

CVV also shared his own experiences as a backyard wrestler, his journey as an entertainment reporter, and how that paved the way for him to start conducting wrestling interviews. His first interview with a wrestler was 17 years ago with Bobby Lashley. Check out the entire interview with CVV on the Six Feet Under podcast.