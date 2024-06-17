AJ Styles Might Not Be the Only WWE Star Heading to Pro Wrestling NOAH

Over the weekend, it was revealed that former multi-time world champion AJ Styles will represent WWE in a match against the legendary Naomichi Marufuji at NOAH's event on July 13th at Budokan Hall. But there's more to the story.
PW Insider reports that Styles won't be making the trip alone. Word is that Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson will accompany him, supporting Styles at ringside during the match. Gallows and Anderson have been working with WWE's NXT brand and were not part of Styles' recent feud with Cody Rhodes, which concluded at Clash at the Castle this past weekend.
This highly anticipated encounter will mark the first-ever showdown between Styles and Marufuji.
