WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

WNS Home

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

 

AJ Styles Might Not Be the Only WWE Star Heading to Pro Wrestling NOAH

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jun 17, 2024

AJ Styles Might Not Be the Only WWE Star Heading to Pro Wrestling NOAH

Over the weekend, it was revealed that former multi-time world champion AJ Styles will represent WWE in a match against the legendary Naomichi Marufuji at NOAH's event on July 13th at Budokan Hall. But there's more to the story.

PW Insider reports that Styles won't be making the trip alone. Word is that Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson will accompany him, supporting Styles at ringside during the match. Gallows and Anderson have been working with WWE's NXT brand and were not part of Styles' recent feud with Cody Rhodes, which concluded at Clash at the Castle this past weekend.

This highly anticipated encounter will mark the first-ever showdown between Styles and Marufuji.

WWE Stars Lead Tributes as London Wrestler James Castle Passes Away at 35

Wrestler James Castle has tragically passed away at the age of 35, sparking an outpouring of emotional tributes.  Beloved wrestler Jam [...]

— Ben Kerin Jun 17, 2024 05:23PM


Tags: #wwe #pro wrestling noah #noah #aj styles

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/88022/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π