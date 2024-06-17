WWE Stars Lead Tributes as London Wrestler James Castle Passes Away at 35

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Wrestler James Castle has tragically passed away at the age of 35, sparking an outpouring of emotional tributes.

Beloved wrestler Jamie had previously opened up about his illness returning in January.

The devastating news was confirmed by his partner, Zoe Lucas, who shared on X: "On Saturday, 15th June, after 4 years of treatment, 12 rounds of chemotherapy, 2 bone marrow transplants, radiotherapy, and countless experimental trials, we lost Jamie Stacey @JamesCastle49 to Acute Myeloid Leukaemia."

Wrestler Frankie T expressed his condolences: "Such a gentleman who had time for everyone and will never be forgotten. Prayers and thoughts to Zoe and the families... Thank you for giving me the best 9 years of my life."

A spokesperson from RevPro Wrestling also shared a heartfelt tribute: "A former tag team Champion, Jamie was a super talent in the ring. The first wrestler trained from scratch at our Portsmouth School, and without his help behind the scenes, RevPro would not be here today. A truly wonderful human being. A warrior. A fighter. The most interesting & intelligent man to ever step foot inside a RevPro ring. There are so many stories to tell and we will make sure they are all told. We love you and will make sure you are remembered forever."

Heart-wrenching messages have flooded in since the news broke. WWE legend Pete Dunne shared RevPro’s tribute, and SmackDown star Chelsea Green replied to Zoe’s post: "Sending you so much love."

Nikki Cross added: "I’m so so sorry."

Former NXT UK star Joseph Conners wrote: "I am so sorry. Thoughts to you, and your family."

Drake Maverick shared: "Truly sorry to read this. My sincere condolences."

Meanwhile, Evolution Wrestling noted: "James Castle performed for EVW back in 2016 across our events. We are saddened to see the news of his passing. He was a lovely addition to our locker room and team. We are sending our condolences to his family and friends."

Pro wrestler Frankie T reminisced: "I remember the first time I walked into training at RevPro and being warmly welcomed by James Castle. He then eliminated me on my debut in a rumble. Such a gentleman who had time for everyone and will never be forgotten."

A fan fondly recalled: "He always gave everything and always entertained. And he was always friendly when we and our son said hi. Thanks for all the fun, James. Sending love and comfort to those who love him."

Another supporter added: "I never met him but saw his story here on social media. The man was incredibly inspiring given what he was going through. An absolute credit to wrestling."

The entire team at Wrestling News Source (WNS) extends our deepest condolences to James Castle's family, friends, and fans during this difficult time.