WWE Deletes Raw Match Announcement

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

It appears WWE may have reconsidered one of the matches advertised for Raw until very recently.

Raw in Corpus Christi is set to be a must-watch following Clash at the Castle in Glasgow – unless you're a big Drew McIntyre fan. McIntyre was cheated out of the World Heavyweight Championship in his home country by CM Punk, who promised to break McIntyre's heart once again as their bitter rivalry continues.

There was better news for Scottish stars earlier in the show as Alba Fyre & Isla Dawn captured the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship in a highly emotional moment.

As WWE moves on from the event, the company announced two matches for the June 17th edition of Raw: Dragon Lee vs. Carlito, and Xavier Woods vs. Karrion Kross. However, plans might have already changed.

WWE posted these match announcements on social media, but the post about Woods’ match with Kross has been deleted, suggesting the company might be reconsidering the bout. Nothing has been confirmed, so fans will have to tune into Raw to see if the issues between The Final Testament and The New Day will continue on the show.