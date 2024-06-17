WWE Announces New Match for June 17th Episode of Raw in Corpus Christi, TX.

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

A new match has been announced for the upcoming episode of WWE Monday Night Raw.

Ahead of the post-WWE Clash At The Castle: Scotland episode of WWE Raw, an exciting singles match has been added to the lineup.

Scheduled for Monday, June 17, 2024, at the American Bank Center in Corpus Christi, Texas, fans will see The New Day’s Xavier Woods face off against The Final Testament’s Karrion Kross.

“Can Xavier Woods and Karrion Kross settle their score tomorrow night on WWE Raw?” read the announcement confirming the Woods-Kross bout for the 6/17 edition of WWE’s three-hour red brand program on USA Network.

Also on the card for the 6/17 episode of WWE Raw in Corpus Christi, TX are Carlito vs. Dragon Lee and the first qualifying matches for this year’s WWE Money In The Bank matches.